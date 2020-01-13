Elba High School will hold its baseball kickoff on Saturday, Feb. 8, with the Old-Timers vs. Rookies Hit-a-Thon and Game.
Registration for the Hit-a-Thon is at 9:30 a.m. The Hit-a-Thon begins at 10 a.m. There will be a lunch break at noon, and the Old-Timers vs. Rookies Game will begin at 1 p.m.
Anyone no longer in school at Elba High can enter and participants in the Hit-a-Thon will be given 15 swings each. Prizes will be awarded for the longest hit and the most hits.
Tickets are available from any member if the Elba High varsity or junior varsity team. Plates are $10 each and will include a rib-eye steak sandwich, chips and dessert. The plates can be eaten at the field or can be to go. Plates can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
