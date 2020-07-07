ELBA — Elba High School football coach Marc Sieving was glad to get back to work this week.
“I feel like we had a really good month of June and took a week off for the Fourth,” Sieving said after Tuesday’s summer workout session. “A little bit concerned because we’ve had some guys that we really need here that hadn’t been here. We’ve been getting on them to get them up here.
“We’re definitely looking forward to July. We’re going to go this week and two more weeks. We’ve got Picture Day coming up and all that stuff. We’re getting ready for that last week in July, when we can actually start practice.”
Sieving, who was hired in February, knows the Tigers had some time to make up for when spring practice went away with the closure of schools due to COVID-19.
“Us not having a spring and me being a new coach and them not knowing the offense, everything is new,” Sieving said. “Now, a lot of our install is in and it’s time to get good at running our offense and our defense. Now is the time to starting focusing on some of the details.”
The coach expects the progress made during June’s workouts will pay off in the coming weeks before practice launches.
“I feel like we’re to the point that the kids understand what we’re trying to do. Now it’s just breaking it down and getting into technique and steps, hand placement and all the little things that make a big difference,” Sieving said.
He has been impressed with the coach staff at Elba.
“It’s been great getting to know them,” Sieving said. “I’m fortunate to have some guys here that are some really good football coaches.”
He said there already is a high bar when it comes to Elba football — for coaches and players.
“Absolutely. There’s an expectation living in this town. They’ve had some success,” the coach said. “We’re trying to express that with these kids. We’re all looking forward to the season so we can get going.”
