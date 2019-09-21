FLORALA -- Jaquez Prince was part of five touchdowns as Elba took a 61-34 victory at Florala Friday night while the Tigers were playing their first game without head coach Pate Harrison, who was put on administrative leave earlier this week. Assistant Glenn Johnson was named interim head coach.
Prince scored on runs of 1 and 18 yards, threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Chrystyile Caldwell, had a 99-yard kickoff return and a 31-yard interception return for a score.
Collin Harrison, who rushed for 212 yards on 18 carries, had touchdown runs of 15 and 13 yards.
Iverson Lane added a 4-yard scoring run.
Elba led 31-6 at halftime, but Florala cut it to 31-26 in the third quarter before the Tigers pulled away for good.
Unbeaten Class 2A G.W. Long (4-0) visits Elba Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.