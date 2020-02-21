The Elba girls basketball team has already advanced further than any team in program history.
But as the Tigers’ Class 1A girls state semifinal against top-ranked Spring Garden draws closer to Monday’s 9 a.m. tipoff, head coach Shaun Hammonds hasn’t seen evidence his team is satisfied.
“Their saying has been, ‘We haven’t come this far just to get this far,’” Hammonds said Friday morning. “They’re going to play until the buzzer sounds. We’ve had a great week of practice.”
Hammonds gave the team Tuesday off the day after its emotional — and physical — victory over Westminster of Oak Mountain last Monday at Garrett Coliseum. Elba (23-7) outscored Westminster 10-0 in a three-minute span late in the game to earn a 49-40 victory.
It highlighted the biggest improvement for this team — mental toughness — over the course of the season. Hammonds and several of his players laughed as they recalled what the coach called the “turning point” of Elba’s season.
“It was the first night of the Red Level Christmas Tournament and we played 6A Crestview (Fla.),” Hammonds said. “They play a lot of the best teams in Pensacola and we played right with them.”
Elba junior forward Jaylyn Baker said the Tigers were up four points at halftime.
Hammonds said the team stayed in the game midway through the fourth quarter, before adding, “And then the wheels came off.”
“It was bad,” Baker recalled after Crestview routed the Tigers 65-37 after that fourth-quarter collapse.
Hammonds began, “So we loaded them up on the bus, came home and …”
“And we practiced,” Baker interrupted, who then broke up giggling with teammates Freeda Hooks and Nina Williams at the memory.
“At that point, I figured out our biggest weakness was our mental toughness,” Hammonds said. “From that day, that’s what we’ve worked on.”
Baker said that work has paid off.
“If we wouldn’t have been preaching mental toughness, we would have lost this game today,” she said after the Westminster game.
The talent to make it to Birmingham has been there all season. Nina Williams and Melissa Williams are two of the team’s most dangerous outside shooters. Hooks is an effective point guard. Breanna Sanders can hurt opponents inside or outside. A fairly deep bench keeps the players fresh.
But Baker’s presence inside has been invaluable for this team, Hammonds said.
“She’s just a leader. The other girls feed off her. She keeps them in check,” the coach said. “She is the heart and soul and the headstrong one.
“She’s led with the mental toughness, you know? She plays softball and does travel ball. She’s brought a toughness and a physicality to the team that we haven’t had in the past.”
Elba’s Dec. 26 loss to Crestview dropped the Tigers to 8-5 on the season. They have gone 15-2 since, with an area loss at Kinston and a loss at Luverne the day before an area game. Elba takes a seven-game winning streak into the state semifinals, including a victory over No. 10 Pleasant Home in the sub-regional and over No. 5 Loachapoka in the regional semifinal.
“We’ve been underdogs a lot,” Hammonds said.
They will be against Spring Garden (33-2), too. The Panthers won the state championship in 2018 and 2016 and were runners-up in 2017 and 2015.
Regarding Spring Garden’s two losses this season, the first one came on Nov. 26, 47-44, against Collinsville — which will play G.W. Long in the Class 2A state semifinals. The other came Dec. 19, 45-44, against Lauderdale County — which will play T.R. Miller in the Class 3A state semifinals.
“They’re solid and very well-coached,” Hammonds said after watching coach Ricky Austin’s Panthers on tape. “They shoot the ball well; they see the floor well. They look to drive and set screens and make their teammates better. Their defense is pretty good. They go pretty deep into their bench.
“They play team ball a lot like us. He’s got a well-oiled machine going on up there.”
Unlike many Spring Garden teams in the past, this one is lighter on experience. Last year’s team had six seniors depart. This team’s roster includes two seniors, one junior, five sophomores, one freshman, one eighth-grader and five seventh-graders.
Freshman Kayley Kirk scored 30 points in the Panthers’ regional championship game. The point guard, Jaci “Ace” Austin, the coach’s daughter, is a seventh-grader.
Alexis Adkison, a junior, is a 5-10 inside player. Neely Welsh, a 5-11 sophomore, is one of the Panthers’ key contributors. Senior Breanna Rogers comes off the bench and is a strong rebounder. Spring Garden also shot 14-for-30 from the 3-point line in their victory over Talladega County Central.
The Panthers are very good, but not unbeatable, Hammonds said.
“They’re not Goliath,” Elba’s coach said. “They’re No. 1, they’re 33-2, they do all the small things, but they have some weaknesses. I really believe they haven’t seen a team like us. They’re young. If we’re able to play physical with them, we’ll see how they hold up.
“I know my team won’t quit. We’ve just got to be better than them for 32 minutes. It’s not a seven-game series. It’s one game.”
Hammonds said senior Melissa Williams has recovered quickly from a scary-looking shoulder injury that forced her out of the Westminster game in the fourth quarter.
“Melissa’s fine,” the coach said. “We’ll be 100 percent and ready to play.”
