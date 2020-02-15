Elba’s girls basketball team set a school record for wins in a season when the Tigers outplayed fifth-ranked Loachapoka down the stretch in a 38-32 Class 1A Southeast Regional semifinal victory Thursday.
Elba improved to 22-7, breaking the record of 21 wins set in 2001 and tied in 2010 and 2011. More important, the win over the Indians set up a chance for the Tigers to make their first state tournament appearance. They play Westminster of Oak Mountain on Monday at 3 p.m. with a state berth on the line.
“Elba made it to the Elite Eight in 2013. This would be the first time ever at the Final Four,” head coach Shaun Hammonds said. The Tigers are 14-2 since late December and have won six in a row.
Standing in the Tigers’ way is Westminster (21-5), which eliminated Georgiana 48-30 in Thursday’s other semifinal at Garrett Coliseum.
Hammonds said the semifinal win over Loachapoka was a gut check that his team passed impressively. The Tigers entered the fourth quarter trailing 28-24. Hammonds credited his team’s composure and its physical conditioning as the difference in the game.
The Indians did not score in the final 5:20 of the game. Elba outscored Loachapoka 14-4 in the fourth quarter and 8-0 after the Indians’ Tytiana Clemons put her team ahead 32-30 at the 5:20 mark.
“I talked to (Loachapoka) coach (Anthony) Edwards after the game and he said mentally they just had a collapse in the fourth quarter. They got nervous and lost their composure,” Hammonds said, adding that didn’t happen to the Tigers.
“We came in down 24-20 at halftime and the girls were OK. The composure is there. The mental toughness is there. They didn’t get down. Now, we changed some things up at halftime and those adjustments really paid off in the second half.
“We played a 2-3 zone — which we don’t play a lot, but we do play it — in the first half. We denied No. 30 (Clemons) a little more with our defense and their offense started sputtering. I think they were a little gassed, too. We were in better shape.”
The numbers indicate that. Elba shot 4-for-5 from the field and 6-for-8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Loachapoka was 2-for-13 shooting from the field and 0-for-2 on free throws in the fourth.
Hammonds said his team didn’t shoot well in cavernous Garrett Coliseum against Loachapoka’s zone, but felt better when the Indians played them man-to-man in the second half.
“I was happy with that,” the coach said. “We weren’t hitting outside shots. When teams play us man-to-man we can get very dangerous and that showed in the fourth quarter.”
Breanna Sanders hit a couple big mid-range jumpers early in the fourth and her two free throws in the final 24 seconds sealed the outcome. Melissa Williams scored five of her six points in that final 8-0 run that closed out the game.
Just as crucially, on a day when Elba was outrebounded by the bigger Indians 40-36 overall and 15-6 on the offensive glass, Jaylyn Baker got all the key rebounds late in the game. Baker led Elba with 12 rebounds.
“That is huge. She is the heart and soul of this team,” Hammonds said. “She plays hard, gives 110 percent. She came out nauseated, she had played so hard. Jaylyn got an extended rest on the bench early in the fourth quarter, then came back in and was ready for the last four minutes and just dominated the boards.”
He added point guard Freeda Hooks settled down and played her best at the end of the game.
“The time she needed to be a senior leader, in that last three minutes, she took the game over and made good plays,” the coach said.
Monday’s regional championship game is historically significant, but it won’t demand anything extra from the Tigers.
“It all starts on the defensive end,” Hammonds said. “If we’re holding teams to 30 or 32 points per game, we’re going to be in good shape because we can find different ways to score offensively.”
Nina Williams led Elba with 12 points against Loachapoka. Baker and Freeda Hooks added seven points each and Sanders and Melissa Williams scored six points apiece.
Loachapoka led 24-20 at halftime and both teams scored just four points each in the third quarter. Elba shot 12-for-39 (30.8 percent) from the field; better than the Indians’ 14-for-55 (25.5 percent).
