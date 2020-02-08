ELBA — Elba didn’t leave any doubt.
The Tigers scored a season-high 61 points and defeated Kinston 61-41 to win the Class 1A, Area 3 girls basketball tournament on Thursday night.
Elba was led by Nina Williams with 18 points and Melissa Williams and Breanna Sanders with 12 points each. Jaylyn Baker and Freeda Hooks added nine points each.
Addison Musgrove led Kinston with 16 points and Courtney Lunsford had 11. The Bulldogs were playing without post player Faith Peters, who suffered an ankle injury in the semifinal game Monday night.
“We finally decided to play basketball last night,” Elba head coach Shaun Hammonds said Friday. “We’ve played well at times, but we hadn’t put together a full game yet, especially when playing pressure on the defensive side, too.
“But the speed of the game and the intensity the girls played with made the difference. The girls were just hungry for a championship and they went and got it.”
Elba (20-7) will host Pleasant Home in a sub-region game Monday, while Kinston (14-6) will travel to Georgiana for a sub-region game. Elba and Kinston split in the regular season.
“We’re glad to be at home next week,” Hammonds said. “We’re pretty fired up now. We’re not a one-player or a two-player team. If you shut down one or two, somebody else can step up and carry the load. The girls are excited about the chance to go to regionals.”
Class 7A, Area 3Jeff Davis 33, Enterprise 23Enterprise’s season came to an end in a sluggish offensive game during the 7A, Area 3 semifinals. The Wildcats finished the season 9-19.
EHS scored just two points in the first quarter and two points in the fourth quarter. Still, the Wildcats led going into the fourth 21-18.
“We were down 26-22 with a couple minutes to go,” head coach George Scott said Friday. “We were in the game. But it would not fall for us. I was like, ‘This cannot be happening.’”
Enterprise was 3-14 at one point, and was 6-6 since late December.
“We struggled so much at the beginning of the season, but to see them grow like they did was fun,” Scott said. “It was tough to lose, but I really think we’ve got a bright future.”
Dashia Nelson, a sophomore, led Enterprise Thursday night with 13 points.
“We’re going to play a lot of basketball this summer so they can learn to play the game without me having to say, ‘Do this’ or ‘Do that,’” Scott said.
Boys Class 2A, Area 4
Zion Chapel 54, Goshen 47
Joey McCrory had 19 points, Brady Cobb 11 and Conner Kelley 10 to lead Zion Chapel (15-14) to the area title and a first-round sub-region game at home against Daleville on Tuesday.
Goshen (9-13) was led by Dee Maddox with 23 and Deshawne Brown with 14.
