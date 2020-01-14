Elba is used to playing excellent football teams, but the Tigers will be doing it more frequently this season.
Coach Glen Johnson’s team is moving up to Class 2A this fall and the Tigers are in the eight-team Region 2 with Abbeville, Ariton, Cottonwood, Geneva County, Houston County, G.W. Long and Zion Chapel.
“I think it absolutely is a deep region,” Johnson said Tuesday morning as he discussed the 2020 schedule. “You look at the success some of these teams have had recently. Long seems back on the upswing last year.
“Zion Chapel has improved and made the playoffs last year. Geneva County supposedly has this top recruit and is on the upswing. We know Abbeville has athletes and Ariton has had a lot of success recently. It’s going to be very tough.”
Toss in nonregion games with Daleville, Opp and Providence Christian — all Class 3A opponents who made the playoffs last season — and Elba will be tested throughout the regular season. He noted Region 2’s strength and knows a good football team or two will not make the playoffs.
“We just pray it’s not us,” the coach said. “We’ve got a few returning players. We lost some good players and some linemen, but that’s just high school. We’ve got to develop some kids and hope some young kids grow up.
“Usually we can find a few athletes. Hopefully, we can work them hard and have a little success.”
Johnson is able to shrug off the classification change.
“We have a saying around here that we’ll play anybody, anywhere, any time. We’ve never backed down,” he said. “You’ve got to understand, also, that I played when Mack Wood first came around and we were 3A and there were only four classes.
“We always had to play Andalusia, Greenville and Charles Henderson. No disrespect to these other teams, but it’s just a mindset when you’re used to playing people like that. We’ve been a 3A team in the past and were a 2A team a long time. A lot of people move back and forth.”
Elba’s non-region opponents are at least familiar to the Tigers. The season opens in the AHSAA’s Week 0 (Aug. 21) at home against Daleville.
“We’ve played Daleville a couple times,” Johnson said. “We really try to look for somebody kind of local that we can get a good gate and good competition.”
Opp, a traditional rival, is next in the AHSAA’s Week 1.
“That series has been going a long time. It’s usually back and forth. I think they might have a little bit of an edge on us right now,” the coach said. “It’s always an interesting game because it’s only 15, 20 miles down the road if that far. It’s just a longtime rival.”
The other non-region game is in Week 5 on Sept. 25 at home against Providence.
“We used to play them a lot and in junior high schedules and stuff. We just haven’t played them in a few years,” Johnson said. “I know they’ve really progressed and had a lot of success lately. That will be a big challenge. They usually have a good gate, too.
“It probably seems foolish with the tough region schedule we have, but you have to play somebody.”
Johnson said not a lot of schools are eager to schedule Elba when they don’t have to play.
“It’s hard to get games. We had a couple things that fell through. Whether we’ve been really good lately or not, I guess we have a little bit of a reputation. We got a couple calls from bigger schools that were way off. Those are the kind of calls we had to turn down.”
Region play starts in the third game, when Elba visits G.W. Long in Skipperville. The Tigers will play 10 weeks in a row and use the AHSAA’s Week 10 as an open date.
“We’ll use that to work on ourselves,” Johnson said. “Hopefully we’ll be in the playoffs. That’s usually the plan around here.”
2020 Elba Football ScheduleAug. 21 — Daleville, home
Aug. 28 — Opp, away
Sept. 4 — G.W. Long, A
Sept. 11 — Zion Chapel, H
Sept. 18 — Cottonwood, A
Sept. 25 — Providence, H
Oct. 2 — Geneva County, H
Oct. 9 — Abbeville, A
Oct. 16 — Ariton, A
Oct. 23 — Houston County, H
Oct. 30 — Open
