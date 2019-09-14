KINSTON -- The score was tied 7-7 in the first quarter before Elba completely took over the Class 1A, Region 2 game, whipping Kinston, 40-14.
Elba (3-1, 2-0), which scored on its first six possessions, got on the scoreboard first when Jaquez Prince connected with Brandon Epps on a 7-yard TD pass.
Prince, who was 5-of-7 passing for 59 yards in the game, later threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Seth Ware.
Iverson Lane scored on runs of 24 and 53 yards and Collin Harrison scored on runs of 4 and 39 yards.
Lane had four rushes for 111 yards and Harrison had six for 83 yards.
For Kinston (0-3, 0-2), Blayne Moore threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Cale Sumblin and Addison Hudson scored on a 98-yard run. Hudson had 175 yards rushing on 19 attempts.
Red Level (0-3, 0-2) visits Kinston Friday, while Elba visits Florala (2-2, 1-1).
