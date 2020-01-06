Elba senior Dezmion Roberson, a two-way player at both linebacker and wide receiver, was named to the Dothan Eagle’s Super 12 football team. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Roberson has already signed a letter-of-intent with Western Kentucky.
Daleville senior running back Jalen White, who rushed for an Alabama High School Athletic Association record 3,517 yards on 217 carries while averaging 319.7 yards per game, was named as the Super 12 Player of the Year.
Enterprise had two players — L.Z. Leonard and Josh McCray — make the Super 12 Honorable Mention, while New Brockton had a trio of players — Kaden Cupp, Brandon McCoy, and Russell Weeks — and Kinston had one — Colby Copeland.
Rehobeth’s Donny Gillilan was named the Super 12 Coach of the Year. Gillilan was in just his second year at Rehobeth and had the state’s best turnaround from 0-10 in 2018 to 7-3 in ’19 and a trip to the Class 5A playoffs. He coached at Wicksburg from 2010-13.
Super 12Player of the Year
Jalen White
Daleville
Senior running back
Player of the Year
3,517 rushing yards, 319.7 per game, 48 TDs; 322 total points (second in AHSAA history); 65 tackles, 10 for loss, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries (one TD).
Dezmion Roberson
Elba
Senior linebacker/wide receiver
149 tackles, 12.1 per game, 62 solos, 7 tackles for loss, 6 QB sacks, 1 interception; 10 receptions, 215 yards, 5 TDs.
Jabre Barber
Dothan
Senior wide receiver, running back
50 receptions, 789 yards, 15.6 per catch, 6 TDs, 136 rushing yards on 37 carries (12.4 a carry), 6 TDs; 2 kickoff returns for TD, 1 punt return for TD.
Hess Horne
Eufaula
Junior quarterback
Wiregrass-high 2,763 yards and 30 TDs passing; completed 63.5 percent (191-of-301), leading Eufaula to Class 6A leading 41.6 points a game; 126 rushing yards, 6 TDs.
Kahari McReynolds
Geneva
Senior running back/defensive back
1,672 rushing yards, 152.0 a game, 10.1 per carry, 18 TDs, 25 receptions, 432 yards, 9 TDs; 2 kick returns for TDs; 53 tackles, 30 solos 2 interceptions, a 99-yard fumble return for TD
Rayshawn Reynolds
Pike County
Senior running back/defensive back
1,853 yards rushing, 168.5 a game, 13.1 per carry, 20 TDs; 35 tackles, 3 QB sacks, 3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble for top defense in 3A
Michael Sullivan
Providence Christian
Senior linebacker
124 tackles, 10.3 a game, 4 quarterback sacks for unit that allowed only 14.1 points a game.
Blake Carroll
Ariton
Senior linebacker/running back
138 tackles, 10.8 a game, with 89 solos, 12 tackles for loss, 4 QB sacks; rushed for 729 yards (56.1 a game), 19 TDs
Emmanuel Henderson
Geneva County
Sophomore running back/kick/punt returner
1,996 rushing yards, 199.6 a game, 12.7 per carry, 32 TDs; tied AHSAA state record for kickoff returns for TD (6), returned 17 kickoffs for 744 yards; 23 receptions, 342 yards, 4 TDs; in 203 total touches, 3,247 yards, 45 TDs.
Dillon Caraway
G.W. Long
Senior running back
1,623 yards rushing, 135.3 a game, 9.4 yards per carry, 19 TDs; 7 receptions, 139 yards, 2 TDs; 8 kick/punt returns, 199 yards, 1 TD.
Bryan Galloway
Goshen
Senior quarterback
Only Wiregrass QB to throw and rush for a 1,000 yards each, rushing for 1,494 yards (124.5 a game) and throwing for 1,386 yards (115.5 a game) with 21 rushing TDs and 18 passing TDs; completed 64.3 percent (92-of-143)
Chase Swain
Northside Methodist
Senior running back
2,213 yards rushing and 201.2 yards a game (both second best in Wiregrass) with 26 TDs (third best in Wiregrass); 7.3 yards per carry
Honorable Mention Super 12: L.Z. Leonard, Enterprise; Josh McCray, Enterprise; Jamal Lane, Dothan; Ty Webb, Dothan; Jaylen White, Dothan; Cameron Hovey, Rehobeth; Grant Peacock, Rehobeth; Tyrelle Jones, Charles Henderson; J.B. Sanders, Charles Henderson; Wilson Turner, Headland; Ty Dailey, Headland; Ethan Deal, Dale County; Dylan Creech, Geneva; Hornado Wheeler, Pike County; Hal Smithart, Opp; Erik Matthews, Opp; Jaylen Nobles, Slocomb; Collins McClintock, Providence Christian; Grayson Stewart, Providence Christian; Nathan Hall, Abbeville; Maddux Herring, Ariton; Kaden Cupp, New Brockton; Brandon McCoy, New Brockton; Russell Weeks, New Brockton; Colby Copeland, Kinston; Tres Weeks, Northside Methodist; Nick O’Brien, Pike Liberal Arts
