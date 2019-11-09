Elba Tigers

ELBA -- Collin Harrison rushed for 110 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns in Elma's 21-8 victory over Marengo in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs.

Elba improved to 8-3 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs at No. 2 Lanett.

Harrison scored on runs of 11 and 57 yards.

Elba also got a 52-yard touchdown pass from Jaquez Prince to Chrystyile Caldwell for the only score of the second half.

Elba led 14-8 at halftime.

