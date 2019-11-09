ELBA -- Collin Harrison rushed for 110 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns in Elma's 21-8 victory over Marengo in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
Elba improved to 8-3 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs at No. 2 Lanett.
Harrison scored on runs of 11 and 57 yards.
Elba also got a 52-yard touchdown pass from Jaquez Prince to Chrystyile Caldwell for the only score of the second half.
Elba led 14-8 at halftime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.