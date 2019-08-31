Elba Tigers

ELBA -- Iverson Lane ran for 106 yards on nine carries and Elba held off Opp for a 36-34 win in the 84th meeting between the two schools.

Elba led 36-21 late in the game before Opp mounted a late rally.

For Elba, Jaquez Prince threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Seth Ware, a 9-yard TD pass to Chrystile Caldwell and a 50-yard scoring pass to Nathan James. Collin Harrison had an 85-yard kickoff return and Lane had a 58-yard touchdown run.

Elba also recorded a safety.

For Opp, Hal Smithart threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Erik Mathews, a 28-yard scoring pass to Zee Ridgeway and a 9-yard TD pass to Mathews.

Dakota Cornelius kicked a 25-yard field goal, Ashton Patel had a 7-yard scoring run and Smithart had a 15-yard TD run.

Smithhart was 9-of-30 passing for 311 yards.

Elba closed the gap to just four games all-time with Opp, trailing in the series 44-40.

Elba (1-1) plays host to Pleasant Home (0-1) Friday. Opp, which fell to 0-1, plays host to Straughn (0-2) Friday night.

