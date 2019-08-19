Enterprise, area teams set for new season

The wait is almost over for area football fans.
Enterprise, Elba and New Brockton will play under the lights this Friday, all hoping to establish the tone of their respective seasons by securing victories.
Enterprise
After finishing 2-8 in 2018 and missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season, Enterprise brought in Rick Darlington -- a three-time state champion with Florida’s Apopka High School -- to lead the program.
His imprint on the program is immediately evident, as this year’s Wildcat team will look drastically different compared to previous seasons.
“It’s a totally different type of system from what they’ve had,” Darlington told The Ledger regarding his unique single-wing offense built around the run. “They’ve very much been a spread, air-raid type team and we’re definitely not going to be that. It’s doesn’t seem like we have the pieces for that. We don’t have a bunch of receiver types. We’ve got a lot more running back types, and I think that’s a good fit with the linemen we have and a good fit for what we’re trying to do.”
Darlington said emphasis has been placed on building a tough, disciplined football team that steadily improves throughout the season and plays its best ball in November.
Enterprise opens the season this Friday, at 7 p.m., against North Miami Beach in Wildcat Stadium.
Schedule:
Aug. 23 North Miami Beach
Aug. 30 at Charles Henderson
Sept. 6 at Auburn
Sept. 13 at Smiths Station
Sept. 20 Prattville
Sept. 27 Dothan
Oct. 4 Central
Oct. 11 off
Oct. 18 at Robert E. Lee
Oct. 25 Jeff Davis
Nov. 1 at Theodore
New Brockton
After a stint last season as special teams and defensive backs coach for Enterprise, Zack Holmes is taking over the head role at New Brockton.
Though he is in his first year as head football coach at New Brockton, Holmes knows about the Gamecocks’ recent history -- five straight state playoff seasons, but only one postseason win that came three seasons ago (2016).
Holmes said this year’s New Brockton team has some talented players with great work ethic ready to win some playoff games.
“I told them that if we are going to do something that you haven’t done in a long time, we have to do some things you haven’t been doing,” Holmes said. “The level of the work has to go up and they have taken that and run with it. We have guys that stay after (practice) every single day and get in a little extra work, whether it is snappers or the quarterbacks and wide receivers or defensive guys working out. They are taking on that blue-collar mentality, which is good.”
New Brockton kicks off the season at home against Providence Christian on Aug. 23.
Schedule
Aug. 23 Providence Christian
Aug. 30 at Brantley
Sept. 6 Luverne
Sept. 13 Central Hayneville
Sept. 20 at Goshen
Sept. 27 at Cottonwood
Oct. 4 at Calhoun
Oct. 11 off
Oct. 18 Highland Home
Oct. 25 at Zion Chapel
Oct. 31 Samson (Thursday)
Elba
Elba finished 8-3 last season, falling in the second round of the playoffs, during their first season in Class 1A, Region 2. Elba Head Coach Pate Harrison enters his second year at the helm of the program with the challenge of replacing Richmon Singletary and Alex Wright.
Harrison said the team will be young, but a few leaders -- including linebacker Dezmion Roberson -- are “taking ownership of the team.”
Key games for the Tigers will be a road matchup against Brantley on Oct. 4 and a home game against Georgiana the following week.
Schedule:
Aug. 23 at Daleville
Aug. 30 Opp
Sept. 6 Pleasant Home
Sept. 13 Kinston
Sept. 20 at Florala
Sept. 27 G.W. Long
Oct. 4 at Brantley
Oct. 11 Georgiana
Oct. 18 Red Level
Oct. 25 at McKenzie
Zion Chapel
The Rebels finished 5-5 in 2018 and missed the playoffs in Randy Bryant’s first year as head coach. It was the team’s best finish since 2011, when they finished 8-3.
Bryant said if the team keeps “making progress, doing the right things (it will eventually) pay off.”
He said smaller schools are cyclical with talent and improvement takes time.
“They understand the important of the weight room,” he said. “We’ll try to be stronger and faster, because that’s what helps you win football games.”
Zion Chapel plays a preseason game this Friday at Houston Academy.
Schedule:
Aug. 30 Red Level
Sept. 6 at Goshen
Sept. 13 at Luverne
Sept. 20 Calhoun
Sept. 27 at Kinston
Oct. 4 Highland Home
Oct. 11 Central-Hayneville
Oct. 18 at Samson
Oct. 25 New Brockton
Nov. 1 at Pleasant Home
Kinston
The Bulldogs haven’t made a playoff appearance since 2015, and Kinston is bringing in Rudy Free as its new head coach.
Free spent four seasons as defensive coordinator at Luverne before getting the job.
After finishing 2-8 in 2018, the Bulldogs will look to perform well in big games Elba and Georgiana.
Schedule:
Aug. 30 at Samson
Sept. 6 Brantley
Sept. 13 at Elba
Sept. 20 Red Level
Sept. 27 Zion Chapel
Oct. 4 at McKenzie
Oct. 11 Pleasant Home
Oct. 18 at Georgiana
Oct. 25 at Florala
Nov. 1 Cottonwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.