The Class 7A, Area 3 basketball picture will be crystal clear at the end of the week.
For now, however, the Enterprise varsity boys and girls teams are fighting through an outlook that is far from evident.
Only two area games remain for both EHS teams. The boys are 1-3 in area play after losing 56-46 at Prattville on Friday night. The Cats (13-10, 1-3) led 26-25 at halftime, but were outscored by the Lions 31-20 in the second half.
Josh McCray had 13 points and teammates Dallas Howell and Quentin Hayes added 12 points each in the loss.
Enterprise plays at undefeated Robert E. Lee in Montgomery on Tuesday night, then wraps up area play Friday at home against Prattville. Lee defeated Enterprise here 50-43 on Jan. 10.
Jeff Davis has completed area play. The Vols finished 2-4 after being swept by Lee and splitting with Prattville and Enterprise.
Prattville has only Friday’s trip to Enterprise remaining. The Lions are 2-3. They were swept by Lee and split with Jeff Davis.
Lee is 21-0 overall, 5-0 in area play. The Generals have clinched the area title and will host the area tournament.
Which is why this is a big week for the Wildcats. Nobody wants to be the area’s fourth seed, which would mean an elimination game at Lee in the first game of the area tournament. The top two teams in the four-team area tournament advance to sub-region play.
Enterprise could clinch the No. 2 seed with two victories this week. If the Cats only beat Prattville on Friday, they would force a three-way tie (at 2-4) for second with the Lions and Jeff Davis. If they beat Lee and lose to Prattville, they almost certainly would be the No. 3 seed behind Lee and Prattville (which would be 3-3).
The Enterprise girls continued their recent surge with a 41-29 win over Prattville on Friday. Dashia Nelson scored 15 points and Harmony Baker added eight for the Cats (7-16, 2-2 area).
Enterprise could force a three-way tie for first place if it sweeps this week’s games. Lee is 4-1 coming into Tuesday’s game. Jeff Davis completed area play at 4-2. If the Cats win Tuesday night and again on Friday against Prattville (0-5), Enterprise, JD and Lee would all finish at 4-2.
Among other Coffee County schools this week:
Kinston is at Brantley on Tuesday, at Opp Thursday and home against New Brockton on Friday.
Elba is at Florala on Tuesday and home against Zion Chapel on Friday.
New Brockton was at Ariton on Monday night, plays Zion Chapel at home on Thursday and plays at Kinston Friday.
Zion Chapel has a busy and brutal week ahead. The Rebels are at Goshen Tuesday, at New Brockton Thursday, at Elba on Friday and at Ariton on Saturday.
Last Saturday games:
Opp boys 72, Elba 45Erik Matthews had a season-high 24 points, Bryan Matthews tied a season high with 22 and Jaydon Lacey had a season-high 10 points to lead Opp (6-6).
Colin Harrison paced Elba (2-9) with 12 points.
Elba girls 52, Opp 13Breanna Sanders had 14 points, Freeda Hooks 13 and Nina Williams 12 to lead Elba (14-6) over Opp (0-10).
Vanessa Stoudemire had six points to lead Opp.
Opp JV boys 45, Elba 35Terry Davis and JaKanye Mount had 12 points each to pace Opp (4-7).
Sebastian Thomas led Elba with 14 points.
