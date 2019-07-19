Enterprise Dixie Boys 14U finish state runner-up

Enterprise fell to Fairhope on Wednesday in the championship game of the Dixie Boys 14U state baseball tournament at the Miracle Field Complex in Dothan. Fairhope won 6-1 and claimed its second straight title. CJ Wilkerson scored the only run of the game for Enterprise. Dylan Skinner started on the mound for Enterprise and pitched three solid innings, scattering just two singles with three strikeouts. Wilkerson entered to pitch after Skinner walked the first two batters of the fourth inning and finished up for Enterprise. Pictured are (front row, from left) Gabe Herrington, Jaxon Whitworth, Coleman Brag, Wilkerson, Dylan Grantham, Riley Simmons, (back row) Coach Scott Herrington, Coach Toby Brag, Triston Bartling, Drew Shiver, Dylan Skinner, Jack Bailey, Turney Nix, AT Wilkerson, Coach Mike Grantham and Coach Scott Bartling.
