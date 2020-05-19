Enterprise High’s Brady Wood and Elba’s John Wilson will represent the South Boys Golf Team at the AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week on July 13-18.
Enterprise coach Rex Bynum will be one of two coaches for the South Girls.
This year’s games have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a virtual conference will take place.
The 10-member South Boys Team consists of Wood; Wilson; Will Middleton, of Bayside Academy; Matthew Streitman, of Houston Academy; Alan McDonald, of Houston Academy; Tucker Crowson, of Central-Phenix City; Luke Holmes, of Auburn; Tyler Bjorgum, of Gulf Shores; and Nathan King, of Citronelle.
Bynum will be joined by Auburn’s Adam Byrd as coach of the South Girls squad.
The 10-member South Girls Team consists of Brooke Rachel, of Mobile Christian; Miriam McCoy, of Bayside Academy; Hannah Keel, of Daphne; Maleah King, of Davidson; Elizabeth Gottlieb, of McGill-Toolen; Meghan Stein, of McGill-Toolen; Hannah Dees, of Fairhope; Lauren Thompson, of Providence Christian; and Morgan Jones, of Auburn.
