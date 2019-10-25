Enterprise will play its final season game in Wildcat Stadium tonight as they host the Jeff Davis Volunteers with a potential Class 7A, Region 2 playoff spot on the line for the Wildcats.
Enterprise (3-5, 2-3) needs to win against Jeff Davis (2-6, 1-4) to secure the spot. A loss would leave the team on the outside looking in.
The most complicated scenario that could occur would be for Enterprise to defeat Jeff Davis and Prattville to be upset by Smiths Station. That would bring both teams to a region record of 3-3 and would also create a three-way tie with R.E. Lee, who is 3-3 in region.
In that scenario, however, Enterprise would still claim the fourth spot. Because Prattville has head-to-head wins over Enterprise and R.E. Lee, the first tiebreaker would go to the Lions and give them the third spot. Enterprise defeated Lee last Friday, giving them the head-to-head tiebreaker and the fourth sport.
Enterprise head coach Rick Darlington said after last Friday’s 29-27 win over R.E. Lee that playoff aspirations are definitely a motivating factor for the Wildcats.
In last week’s emotional 29-27 win, which saw the Wildcats come back from a 14-point halftime deficit and chance a two-point conversion late in the game to take a 22-21 lead, Enterprise used a variety of formations and wrinkles not seen this season.
Enterprise used the “flexbone” and “I-formations” for a majority of the game, sometimes throwing in “spread” formations to keep Lee off balance. Darlington’s “single-wing” was also used, and Darlington said the formations were part of the game plan.
“It’s good to try some new guys and some different stuff, and we’ll keep hammering to see what we can do and what we’re good at,” he said after the R.E. Lee win. Eight Wildcat players had meaningful touches in the Lee game.
Another key story line in the game was the return of Josh McCray, who played defense and short-yardage offensive situations through the first three quarters before becoming a bulldozer in the final quarter. He finished with 55 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in the game.
Wildcat fans can expect to see more from McCray, and receiver Jared Smith, this week. Smith was a huge contributor for the Wildcats, hitting the century mark in all-purpose yards and hauling in three passes.
The play of the defense, too, cannot be overlooked, as the unit locked down in the second half of last week’s game and allowed only 144 total yards. The effort earned defensive back L.Z. Leonard state recognition for his play.
Should Enterprise defeat Jeff Davis, the Wildcats would appear in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Volunteers are coming off a loss to Central-Phenix City last week.PHOTOS BY Henry Otto/Creative Media Images
