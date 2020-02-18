Enterprise High School dedicated its new on-campus home for the tennis program, the L.H. Sessions Memorial Tennis Complex, Tuesday afternoon before the Wildcats’ inaugural home match of the season against Providence Christian.
Land donated by the Sessions Company enabled Enterprise High to expand its complex from six courts to eight. That is significant because Sectional tournaments require eight courts.
“I believe that we are the only high school in the state that has eight tennis courts (on campus),” Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught said at the dedication ceremony. “That’s going to open up all kinds of opportunities for our tennis program and our student-athletes.
“To me, it’s a real honor to dedicate this beautiful facility to Mr. Elliott Sessions, something we can all be proud of for many, many years to come.”
Enterprise varsity boys coach Robin Carr couldn’t hide her excitement.
“This is my eighth year coaching tennis and this is like a dream having these courts on campus. It’s amazing,” Carr said. “That blue on those courts is awesome. The kids are super, super excited. They’ve been practicing on them and they love it.”
Junior Alex Nelson said being on campus is a huge plus for the program.
“It brings more attention to our sport. People notice us now,” Nelson said. “It’s an amazing facility that we get to use now. It’s pretty great. It should be a fun season, should be a fun day today.”
Varsity girls coach Mary Evelyn Jordan said she was thankful to be able to play at Henderson on the city courts, but there’s nothing like being at home.
“The girls love them. We love having them on campus. It makes for easier practice schedules,” Jordan said. “It’s so awesome to be able to play on your campus. You kind of have the home-court advantage, for sure.”
Players said the new hardcourts’ surface is faster than their old courts.
“They’re a different surface. Harder and faster,” Nelson said. “The ones in the city feel kind of squishy. These play a lot faster and are more what we see at other places.”
Varsity girls captain Grace Heim said she grew up playing on those Henderson courts since she was 6 years old.
“It’s a big deal that we have these courts,” Heim said. “We’re really excited for them. They’re good courts. They’re good quality. It took some getting used to, but we enjoy playing on them. It’s nice to have a home-field advantage.”
EHS athletics director Trent Trawick expressed his appreciation for the land donation to the Sessions Company and Sessions family.
He introduced Sessions family members and Larry Milliner, whom he worked with closely on the land grant. Dan Ventress and Mo Ventress both hit the honorary “first serves” on the new courts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.