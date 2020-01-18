Houston Academy won more individual contested matches, but forfeits carried Enterprise earned to a 48-30 win at the EHS campus Thursday night.
The Wildcats received six forfeits from Houston Academy for 30 of their 48 points. Receiving forfeits were Cody Kirk at 106 pounds, Zach McFarland at 113, Samuel Mason at 160, Lucas Hale at 170, Colby Clark at 195 and Joey Tarlavsky at 220.
Enterprise had two individuals win matches — Xavier Torres at 152 and Dakotah Barber at 285. Torres pinned HA’s Krish Anand with 33 seconds left in the first period and Barber pinned the Raiders’ Reilly Harvin with 1:22 left in the opening period.
Houston Academy won three of the five official matches. Kennan Beaver pinned Ashley Mayse with 38 seconds left in the first period in the 120-pound match-up, Jack Jones pinned Loriah Castro with 36 seconds left in the first period of the 132-weight class and Peyton Sanders pinned Terrance Brown with 33 seconds left in the second period of the 138-pound contest.
The Raiders received two forfeit wins to round out their scoring as Lucius Renshaw was uncontested at 126 and Jay Morris likewise at 145.
There was a double forfeit at 182 pounds.
After the dual match, there were six individual exhibition matches and Houston Academy won four of those. Andrew Gil pinned Brown with 16 seconds left in the first period, Morris pinned Castro with 26 seconds left in the second period, Harvin pinned Tarlavsky with 38 seconds left in the first period and Renshaw pinned David Best with 1:11 left in the opening period.
Enterprise won the other two exhibitions as McFarland earned a 9-0 win over Beaver and Nathan Schmidt pinned Anand with 1:21 to go in the first period.
