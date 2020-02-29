Students from Conley’s Keichu-Do Academy showed its skills starting off the 2020 karate tournament season. Eight students competed at the IKC Challenge open karate tournament on Feb. 22 at Columbus, Georgia.
The Keichu warriors winnings started off in the 15-17 year-old youth black belt division with Cotton Sherrer winning 1st in forms, 2nd in fighting, 3rd in weapons and he also won the Grand Championship trophy plus $50 in the junior black belt division. The win gave Sherrer his 11th Grand Championship win and he has only been a junior black for four years.
Jace Himes, competing in the 14-and-under youth black belt division, placed 1st in fighting and 2nd in both weapons and forms in his division.
In the adult woman black belt division, Danai Coleman won 3rd in weapons and 2nd in forms.
In the men adult under belt division ages 18-29, Tylor Wardrobe placed 1st in forms, weapons and fighting in his division.
In the youth brown belt division ages 13-17, Layton Smith placed 1st in weapons, forms and fighting.
In the beginner’s division ages 13-14 years old, Landon Smith placed 1st in forms. Also in the 9 and 10 year old beginners division, Lennon Chandler placed 4th in forms and 3rd in fighting, and Levi Helms placed 1st in forms and 3rd in fighting. Helms is a Keichu-Do student from the Encore Fine Arts studio class in Geneva.
