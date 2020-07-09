Baseball teams from Enterprise and Ozark will play a best-of-3 series starting Friday night at Donaldson Park with a berth in the Dixie Pre-Majors (17U) World Series in Guntersville on the line.
“In this age group, you don’t have region teams, so everyone goes to state. Usually you run into four or five teams in this age group, but with everything going on, we only have two. It just worked out that way,” Enterprise coach Eddie Morris said Thursday.
The Dixie Pre-Majors best-of-3 state tournament will start at 6 p.m. on Friday. Game 2 is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. If necessary, Game 3 will start about 30 minutes after the finish of Game 2. There is no admission fee for any of the games.
Morris said his team — even in this COVID-19 summer season — has “practiced a good bit.”
It started practicing in early Jun;, had a couple of scrimmage games against a team from Marianna, Florida, one from Dothan; and another from Opp and played in a Troy tournament and an Ozark tournament.
“We’ve played about 10, 11 games so far,” Morris said.
The Ozark team is a familiar opponent for Enterprise.
“Last year when we won state to go the World Series we won the state against Ozark,” the coach said. “Two years ago, as 13-14-year-olds, we lost to Ozark in the district. We’re pretty familiar with Ozark.”
The teams have played three times this summer. Ozark has won twice but the games have been extremely close.
“The first game they beat us 1-0. I don’t think we’ve scored less than five runs since that game,” Morris said. “That was up in Troy. They beat us 6-5, I think, the second time we played in Ozark. In that same Ozark tournament we beat them in the finals 9-5.”
The winner of the series advances to the World Series in Guntersville July 24-28.
Morris said his team is fairly unique in that most of the kids have played together on his travel ball team since they were 9.
“Most of them played last year on our 15U team that went to the World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana,” he said. “Moving up to 17-year-olds we picked up a couple kids that were playing 17U last year. Two of them that played up, they were on my travel ball team, too.”
Only a couple of players come from outside of Enterprise. Elba’s John Martin Wilson, a rising senior, and Geneva’s Preston Garner, are also on the team.
“Preston is one that’s been with us since he was 9. John Martin was with us a year later,” Morris said. “But this is a very much an area team, most all are Enterprise kids.
“This is the majority of the junior high team. These kids are moving up to high school next year. You can see the future of Enterprise baseball tomorrow night. This is a good group that has been together a long time.”
Logan Fleming will be the expected Enterprise starting pitcher in Game 1 of the series. Others on the roster are Jack Williams, Bowen Beckham, Payton Easterling, Andrew Cashin, Tristen Bartling, Will Powell, Dylan Gilbert, Cade Peacock, Tal Session, Lane Danford and Garner and Wilson.
Morris’ assistant coaches are Clay Fleming, Steve Easterling and Billy Powell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.