The Enterprise Wildcats want to make it a tossup.
Not Friday’s home game against Prattville, which is the final 7A, Area 3 contest of the regular season. No, the Cats must win that game to force a coin flip for seeding for the area tournament.
An Enterprise victory would mean coin flips for second, third and fourth place with Jeff Davis and Prattville, who would all finish area play at 2-4. A loss would mean the Wildcats will be the fourth seed in the area and face undefeated and area champion Robert E. Lee in the first game of the area tourney at Lee.
“We’ve got to win to take it to a coin flip for second, third or fourth,” EHS head coach Rhett Harrelson said. “It’s a really important game for us to take it to a coin toss.”
Enterprise (14-10, 1-4 area) is coming off a 79-61 loss at Lee on Tuesday, a game Harrelson said his team was “right there” at the end of the third quarter.
“It’s a three-point game with two minutes left in the third,” he said. “In that two-minute stretch and leading into the first minute or two of the fourth quarter, we have six possessions in a row and we have five turnovers in those six possessions.
“Against a team that’s good like they are and press and get out and run and is really good in transition like they are, you turn the ball over five out of six times — all for layups — that’s difficult to make up. It was one after another. We let it snowball a little bit in that stretch.”
The Generals also shot the ball better than they did in Enterprise in a hard-fought 50-43 victory. DeMarshia “Bud” Davis hit eight of Lee’s nine made 3-pointers on Tuesday. Lee did not make a 3-pointer in the Jan. 10 game here.
“We turned it over 26 times. That’s kind of the story of the game,” Harrelson said.
Enterprise also lost last
Friday 56-46 in its first meeting with Prattville on the road.
“They out-toughed us, they outplayed us, I got outcoached, they out-everythinged us,” the coach said. “They wanted it more than we did.”
The Wildcats weren’t overmatched, he said.
“It’s all about us. If we’re ready to play, if we’re locked in defensively, keeping guys out of the paint, staying in front of our guy playing good one-on-one defense, and really just showing that we want it more, we’ll be fine,” Harrelson said.
“Last time at their place, they wanted it more. We’ve got to want it more. We’re playing to get in this coin toss and just see what happens. We just have to play better, limit our turnovers and make shots.”
The Enterprise varsity girls (6-17, 2-3 area) has wrapped up the No. 3 seed for the area tourney. Lee has clinched the area crown at 5-1, Jeff Davis finished at 4-2 and Prattville (0-5) will be the No. 4 seed regardless of Friday’s outcome.
In other games involving Coffee County schools on Friday, New Brockton is at Kinston and Elba is home against Zion Chapel.
