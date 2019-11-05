The Enterprise Quarterback Club will meet again this Thursday, Nov. 7, according to Judi Stinnett, the club’s secretary/treasurer.
Stinnett said the meeting will be at PoFolks, which has hosted meetings before home games — and the game at Charles Henderson — this season. There will be a $10 lunch buffet beginning at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting will begin at noon. Attendees can also order off the PoFolks menu if they wish.
The meeting will feature speakers, though those speakers have not yet been officially announced.
Stinnett said she would like to see a good turnout to show support for Enterprise High School’s football team, which is getting ready to travel to Mobile County for the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs. The Wildcats are coming off a huge comeback win over Class 7A’s No. 6-ranked Theodore and will meet McGill-Toolen Friday, Nov. 8.
McGill-Toolen, which handed Theodore’s its only loss prior to the Enterprise win, has been a roadblock for Enterprise in recent years. The Yellow Jackets ended Enterprise seasons in 2016, 2015 and 2012 in the state playoffs.
Money raised by the Enterprise Quarterback Club is used to help support and promote the school’s football program.
