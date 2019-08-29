Enterprise’s Wiggins earns 600th career win

Enterprise’s volleyball victory over Charles Henderson on Tuesday night gave head coach Janie Wiggins her 600th career victory.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Wiggins said. “To try to stop and take it all in -- it makes me a little emotional. Looking back, it’s totally evident that the players I’ve had over the years and their hard work and being all in with what I was trying to instill -- it has been a blessing.”
Enterprise (1-1) swept Charles Henderson 25-18, 25-5, 25-12 in a dominating team effort to bring their coach the win. Wiggins said the girls made it clear they were playing to get her to 600.
The Lady Wildcats were led by Tatiana Bonilla with 10 digs and six aces; Morgan Harrelson with nine assists and three aces; and Ali Wiggins -- Janie’s daughter -- with nine kills and three aces.
Kamira Cooper and Mya Carter each had four kills. Zationna Horne had one block. Sammie Neuwien had six assists and Rhiannon Keck had six digs.
Wiggins played volleyball at Troy University in the 1990’s and was the head coach for Enterprise State Community College’s volleyball team from 1995 until 1997. She was also an assistant coach at Kinston from 1997 until 1999, where the Kinston Bulldogs were 1997 Class 1A State Champions and runner-up in 1998.
She took over as Kinston’s head coach, her alma mater, in 2000, and led the Lady Bulldogs until taking over as Enterprise’s head coach in 2012.
Her career coaching record is 600-232. At Enterprise, she is 233-88 with seven area championships and five appearances in the Elite 8. At Kinston, she was 367-144 with a state championship in 2006, 12 area championships, four Final Four appearances and a school-record breaking 51-5 season in 2005.
Several of her student athletes have received college scholarships throughout her coaching career as well.
She attributes her success to the players, coaches and administration she’s encountered in her career, and also to her family including husband DeWayne, daughters Ali, Alex and Abigail and niece Mikayla.
“When you surround yourself with those kinds of people, you’re going to have success,” she said. “But I also want to say that I looked at my husband standing there last night (during the celebration) and had it not been for him and my girls and my family, none of this would have happened.”
Naturally, fans have to wonder if Wiggins plans to stay in coaching long enough to hit 700 or, perhaps, 1000 wins.
“The verdict is still out on that,” she said. “If God wants me to keep pressing on, I’ll just let him lead me in the right direction.”
Next up for the Lady Cats is a trip to Orlando, Florida, to play in the KSA Classic this weekend.
