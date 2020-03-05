20200306_ent_selectsoccer_p1

The Enterprise Select Soccer 12U team ESS 08 Red recently won the 13U division at the ASG Presidents Day Invitational in Tallahassee, Fla. Pictured are (front row, from left) Gavin Boatright, Mariam Bolaji, Olivia Palfreeman, Hadrian Lett, Xavier Montiel, Justin Roberts, Griffin Gwaltney, Robert Boone, Peyton Wood, (back row) Connor Coleman, Drew Suter, Jonathan Ramirez, Conrad Suter, assistant coach Jason Wood, Graham Andress, Will Faught and Nate Childers. The kneeling team mascot is Grady Gwaltney.

 Photo by Marco Lascano

The Enterprise Select Soccer 12U team ESS 08 Red won all four of its matches last weekend and won the 13U division at the ASG Presidents Day Invitational in Tallahassee, Fla.

The team “played up” in age group, participating in 13U when it could have played in the 12U. But even that classification is a stretch because the team has 11U and 10U players on the roster.

ESS 08 Red is the No. 2-ranked 12U team in Alabama. In the championship match, it defeated CFC Red Star 2007 boys Elite in double overtime. ESS 08 Red scored early in the second overtime and played solid defense to hold on for the victory.

“It was a great showing by this group. I’m very proud of them,” club Director Marco Lascano said.

