The Enterprise Select Soccer 12U team ESS 08 Red won all four of its matches last weekend and won the 13U division at the ASG Presidents Day Invitational in Tallahassee, Fla.
The team “played up” in age group, participating in 13U when it could have played in the 12U. But even that classification is a stretch because the team has 11U and 10U players on the roster.
ESS 08 Red is the No. 2-ranked 12U team in Alabama. In the championship match, it defeated CFC Red Star 2007 boys Elite in double overtime. ESS 08 Red scored early in the second overtime and played solid defense to hold on for the victory.
“It was a great showing by this group. I’m very proud of them,” club Director Marco Lascano said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.