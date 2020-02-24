Enterprise went 1-2 at the Sidney Cooper Invitational in Columbus, Ga., last weekend, including a 9-1 win over Gulf Shores.
Kyleigh Coin earned three hits, including two homers, and drove in three runs for Enterprise, which also got three hits and two RBI from Emma Faulk.
Taylor Danford and Jordyn Thornton added two hits each, while Amber Nall had a hit with two RBI and Elizabeth Williams and Shani Waters had a hit and RBI each.
Mattie Bowden gave up only four hits and one run over six innings. She struck out five and walked two.
Central-Phenix City 9, Enterprise 3
In a late Saturday game at the Sidney Cooper Invitational in Columbus, Ga., Enterprise fell to Central-Phenix City, 9-3.
Elizabeth Williams hit a two-run homer for Enterprise, which went 1-2 in the round-robin event. Taylor Danford and Jordyn Thornton added a single each and Thornton drove in a run.
Hewitt-Trussville 15, Enterprise 0The Wildcats managed only five hits in a lopsided loss to Hewitt-Trussville. Emma Faulk had two hits, including a double, to lead the way.
The Wildcats were scheduled to play Dothan at home in a makeup game Monday night, weather permitting.
BASEBALL
Auburn 12, Enterprise 6
The Wildcats fell to the Tigers.
Drew Williams had two hits, one a double, and a RBI for Enterprise. Connor Couch, Colin Marsh and Logan Fleming all had one hit and a RBI for the Wildcats.
G.W. Long 7, Enterprise 4Jonny Robinson had a single with two RBI and Jackson Dasigner and Jackson Chancey had a hit and RBI each to lead Long’s offense. Harrison Gray added a double.
Parker Collier was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 and allowing six hits and two runs over five innings. Jackson Chancey worked the last two innings and earned a save, giving up two hits and two runs with two strikeouts.
For Enterprise, Drew Williams, Collin Marsh and Payton Easterling had two hits each with Williams driving in two runs. Connor Couch had triple and drove in two runs.
SOCCER
Enterprise girls 1, Fairhope 1 (tie)
Sydney Garth scored the Wildcat goal with 32:06 left on an assist from Hope Yerdon, but Fairhope tied it with seven minutes left in a Saturday match.
For Enterprise, Maggie Bryan had 10 saves in goal. Jillian Martin and Madilyn Webb had seven steals each on defense.
Enterprise JV girls 3, Fairhope 0
Jessica Hale, Bailey Jackson and Ines Von Mahland scored a goal each for Enterprise.
Alivia Padgett assisted on the first goal and Evelyn Holmes on the final two goals.
Lizzy Joreski had eight saves in goal. Rosie Venezia had five steals and Dana Rhynes four steals on defense.
Dothan JV boys 2, Enterprise 1Will McCarthy scored two first-half goals and the Wolves held off Enterprise in a game played last Friday.
McCarthy scored in the 28th minute after an assist from Nate Kirsch. His other goal was assisted by Isaac Price with six minutes left in the first half.
The Wildcats’ goal came 10 minutes into the second half. Tony Jasso scored with an assist from Alexis Aguilar.
