Enterprise’s varsity softball team shook off a tough Thursday area loss to Prattville and split a pair of games Friday in the Terry Collins Memorial Tournament in Dothan.
The Wildcats (9-7) lost 3-0 to Dothan and defeated Ashford 12-6 on Friday.
Dothan 3, Enterprise 0Nicole Turner pitched a one-hitter in the five-inning game.
Dothan got two hits from Jabby Terrell. K.J. Braswell had a hit and drove in a run. Nicole Turner also drove in a run for the Wolves.
Georgia Lessman had Enterprise’s only hit off Turner.
Enterprise 12, Ashford 6Kyleigh Coin hit a home run, Mattie Bowden had three hits and Taylor Danford drove in four runs in the Wildcats’ three-inning win over the Yellow Jackets.
Emily Holland pitched all three innings and earned the win for Enterprise.
Katie Snell had a hit and drove in two runs. Brittany Womack also drove in a run and had a hit.
Lexie Glover was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBI for Ashford. Maddie Brown also had two hits. Amiyah Lewis had a two and drove in two runs. Ashtyn Sanders had a hit and one RBI.
Prattville 15, Enterprise 7On Thursday, Enterprise led 6-1 after four and 6-4 after five, but couldn’t hold off Prattville, which scored seven in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Mattie Bowden led Enterprise, going 3-for-4. Elizabeth Williams and Georgia Lessman both had two hits with Williams earning a double and a triple and driving in two runs. Lessman drove in one.
Emma Faulk hit a two-run home run in Enterprise’s four-run fourth inning. The Wildcats were up 6-1 in the fifth.
Prattville’s Jessica Cord earned the win in relief of starter Kaelyn Campbell. The Lions hammered four home runs — by Jessi Adams, Cord and two by Gracie Pittman.
Baseball
Hoover 11,
Enterprise 7
Even a six-running rally by Enterprise couldn’t overcome a nine-run deficit against the Bucs, who scored seven runs in the second and three more in the third to take a 10-1 lead on Friday night.
Enterprise had just four hits — a single each by Hunter Sumrall, Colin Marsh, Parker Sessions and Logan McCarthy. Sumrall drove in two runs and Sessions and Marsh each had an RBI. Drew Shiver and Dylan Dalrymple each drove in a run.
Marsh singled with two outs in the first and Sumrall walked. A passed ball sent Marsh to third. Sumrall was picked off first base and stayed alive in the rundown long enough for Marsh to score on a steal of home.
The first seven Prattville batters reached base in the Lions’ seven-run second inning on two walks, two hat batters and three singles.
Hoover’s Colson Lawrence, who went 3-for-4 with four RBI, hit a two-run homer in the third inning as the Bucs led 10-1.
The Wildcats (8-5) loaded the bases and scored a run in the fourth without a hit on a walk and three hit batters. Sessions had an RBI single and Sumrall’s two-out, two-run single capped a six-run rally in the fourth.
Hoover added a run in the fifth when Lawrence singled home Ty Truett, who led off the inning with a double.
Enterprise had four errors and the Bucs were error-free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.