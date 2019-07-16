Enterprise Track and Field facilities taking shape

Work continues on an eight-lane track and a tennis facility with eight courts at Enterprise High School. According to EHS Athletic Director Trent Trawick, construction on the new track and field facilities is nearly 75% complete. Fencing is up around the tennis courts, which were black-topped in June and will remain black-topped 30 days before having a final surface installed. Various other equipment, including lighting, remains to be installed.
Crews on Monday performing building work in an area between the track and tennis courts. Concession stands and restrooms are anticipated to finish construction later than the track and field facilities. Completion of the facilities will eventually allow Enterprise to host tournaments at the campus.
