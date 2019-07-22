Enterprise well represented on final day of All-Star competition

Enterprise golfer Emilia Smith (right) and her partner Lauren Gilchrist from UMS Wright won the Most Points Earned award for the South at All-Star competition in Montgomery.

A total of three Enterprise High School athletes and one coach represented the school last Thursday during Alabama High School Athletic Association All-Star competition.

Athletes were former quarterback Grant Thornton, golfer Emilia Smith and volleyball standout Ali Wiggins. Enterprise head volleyball coach Janie Wiggins led the South’s squad during the 23rd annual AHSAA North-South volleyball match.

Both Thornton and Wiggins contributed to South wins.

Thornton threw the first touchdown pass of the game with 9:53 remaining in the second quarter to give the South squad a 7-0 win after a successful PAT at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

He also tossed a successful two-point conversion pass after South’s final score to give the team a 22-19 win and bring the overall series record to 31-27-2 in favor of South.

Thornton finished 6-of-10 passing for 86 yards.

In the volleyball match, Ali Wiggins had 15 assists as the South All-Stars swept the North at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

Coach Janie Wiggins led the squad to 25-17, 25-23, 28-25 wins and brought the overall series record to 14-8 in favor of the North All-Stars.

South golfers, meanwhile, were defeated in the first-ever AHSAA North-South All-Star golf competition at the Montgomery Country Club.

The North girls posted a three-point win over the South scoring 58.5 points to the South’s 55.5. The North boys had a little more cushion winning 63.5 to 50.5. Each divided into six two-player teams and played match play with each hole worth one point. The team that won the entire round received an additional point. If both teams tied on a hole, the point was divided in half for each two-man team.

Enterprise’s Emilia Smith and Lauren Gilchrist of UMS-Wright earned the Most Points Scored award for the South winning their match over Marilyn Steed of Spain Park and Katherine Davis of Vestavia Hills.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments