Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils evened their record at 3-3 with a 95-88 win over Southern Union in Ray Lolley Gym Tuesday night.
Enterprise has won its last two games.
Five Weevils scored in double figures, led by Mykil Wilson’s 16 points; Jalen Smith added 14 points; Jarret Jenkins scored 13 and Demetri Galette and Joshua Graham had 11 points apiece.
“We struggled in the first half; lack of scoring has hurt us this season,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “But a win is a win and even though this wasn’t a pretty win, it was a win.
“This team has already faced two Top-10 teams (Tallahassee Community College and Chipola College) and that’s going to help us down the road. Our energy level, especially in the second half (Tuesday), makes me know this can be a good team.”
Enterprise hosts Bevill State Saturday at 4 p.m.
