Bishop State Community College’s Lady Wildcats arrived at Ray Lolley Gym Thursday in bad humor before the opening tipoff of a South Division game against the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women.
As the South Division’s second-place team, the Wildcats had lost their last two division games and didn’t come to town to lose a third before facing No. 1 Chattahoochee Valley Saturday and Coastal Alabama Community College-South Monday.
What the Wildcats did was turn a 16-point Enterprise first-half lead into a 19-point Bishop win.
How did that happen?
Enterprise missed 20 free throws, most of them front ends of bonus situations, turned the ball over more times than not in the second half, was outrebounded after the first quarter and was outscored, 18-3, in the fourth period.
“We can’t win playing like that,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams.
The critical loss knocked ESCC (3-9, 9-13) out of the playoffs that begin in early March.
The Weevil Women needed to beat Bishop then beat Wallace-Selma (6-5, 10-13) in Selma on Monday night to get into the post-season.
Ivy Turner led Enterprise in scoring with 15 points; Gwen Mitchell added 11 points and Savannah Carty netted 9 in the homecoming loss.
