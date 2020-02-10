Despite chilly, windy conditions Saturday, the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils had two chances to earn a win to open the 2020 baseball season in Pensacola but didn’t get the job done against two formidable teams.

In ESCC’s first game, the Boll Weevils carried a 7-run lead into the fifth inning against the day’s host, Pensacola State College, but the Pirates rallied with a 9-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth to hand Enterprise a 12-10 loss.

Kyle Vogler had two hits, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs and Delvan Gomez doubled, tripled and had two RBI.

Stratton Watt added a hit and 2 RBI to the ESCC attack; Conner Purvis had a hit and scored a run; and Nick Venable had a hit and scored two runs.

In Saturday’s nightcap, despite out-hitting Bryant-Stratton College, 7-2, ESCC lost, 11-4.

Purvis drove in two Enterprise runs, scored a run and had one hit; Vogler had a hit and scored a run; Gomez went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI; and Drew Powell was 1-for-2 with two walks, one hit, a run scored and an RBI.

Austin Thrasher, Jon Lewis and Kohler Tabb had a hit apiece in the loss.

Enterprise was rained out of a doubleheader in Mobile against Springhill College Thursday, but weather permitting, those games will be played Tuesday in Mobile.

