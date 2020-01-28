It took the better part of two hours of real time for the visiting Wallace Community College Selma’s Patriots (6-0, 21-2) to convince the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils (3-4, 7-12) their No. 1 South Division rank is well deserved; Wallace won, 94-74.
Enterprise led, 25-22, after the game’s first 10 minutes but the going got tougher the rest of the first half; the Patriots led, 49-34, at intermission.
Turnovers and missed shots under their goal frustrated the Weevils every time they drew close to the Patriots.
“This season, good guard play wins in Alabama,” veteran ESCC coach Jeremaine Willims said. “We lost two 6’9” players and have to depend on our guards to get the job done.
“We missed layups all night, turned the ball over on unforced errors and just didn’t play well against a good team. We’ve got to learn to finish the game in every category.”
The Weevils made a run at the visitors early in the second half and trailed, 65-57, with 10 minutes of clock time remaining, and drew within four points before the Patriots went on a rampage and put the win in the book.
Ryan Sanders led ESCC with 16 points; Mykel Wilson added 13; Colon Murry chipped in 11 points and Ryan Davis had 10 in Enterprise’s final game in January.
The Weevils return to action Feb. 3, hosting Coastal Alabama-South.
