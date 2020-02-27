Outlined against a blue-gray February sky, the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils played a game of baseball against the visiting Andrew College Fighting Tigers Wednesday afternoon.
While cold, blustery conditions caused some Enterprise State Community College baseball fans to head indoors, the Weevils sought and found ample heat in their bats to handle the visiting Cuthbert, Georgia, nine, 8-7.
After falling behind, 2-0, in the top of the second inning, ESCC bats thawed out over the next three at-bats; Enterprise scored a run in the bottom of the second, four in the third and three more in the bottom of the fourth.
The Tigers notched five runs in the sixth inning, ending scoring in the 9-inning game.
Spearheading the 10-hit ESCC attack, Austin Thrasher had a career day. After being hit by a pitch during his first at-bat, the Dothan native took revenge with a grand slam homer in his second and a 2-run homer in his third plate appearance and ended the game with 6 RBI’s and two runs scored.
Another Dothan native, Jon Lewis was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Daphne’s Zach Hansen doubled, singled and scored a run.
Kyle Vogler, of Freeport, Florida, had a bunt single, a double and an RBI.
Enterprise native Connor Purvis went 1-for-4, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs for the Weevils, and Damascus, Georgia, native Kohler Tabb singled and scored a run.
Dylan Register, from Echo, scored a run.
Taylor Gover was the winning pitcher; the Eufaula native pitched 5.1 innings, surrendered 8 hits, struck out 8, walked one and allowed five runs, three earned, before Jake Estes, of Newnan, Georgia, Easton Lumpkin of Echo, and Midland City’s Alex Friesen, who pitched final two innings, preserved the win for the 3-5 Weevils.
“We have some hard-nosed players that play for each other and play hard,” said ESCC coach Bubba Frichter. “It’s a fun group to coach.
“They are not afraid to correct each other when they are doing things right.”
The Weevils host Nunez Community College at Donaldson Park Friday night in a 9-inning game, and for a doubleheader Saturday on the ESCC campus.
Friday’s game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and Saturday’s doubleheader starts at noon, weather permitting.
