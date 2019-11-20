Enterprise State Community College Tuesday morning held a pep rally in Lolley Gym to ring in the first home games of the season for the basketball program.
Pep rally attendees heard from ESCC President Matt Rodgers and ESCC head coach Jeremaine Williams at the pep rally, which was also the setting for an unveiling of a new-look “Bo” Weevil mascot.
Williams said he was excited to see the turnout for the pep rally, which featured friendly shooting contests between players and a skills contest with some fans.
“We had a big crowd,” Williams said. “I really enjoyed it and I think we need to keep doing it every year. The crowd participated and the students really liked being able to be on the floor and compete. This is something we’ll try to continue to do every year.”
Williams said the skills contest was designed to keep the students involved.
“You want to do this to get them interested and get them coming to games and ready for basketball season to start,” he said. “If we can get them involved they’ll start supporting (us) more — so that was the biggest thing. Every home game we want to try to give out some kind of gear. And they really enjoy it. They really enjoy the competition.”
Williams invited everyone to take come out and watch the games, and he thanked ESCC Public Relations Director Stephen Schmidt for organizing the event.
