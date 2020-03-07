Inclement weather resulted in a shuffling of a four-game series between Enterprise State Community College and Bishop State to open South Division play this week.
Instead of a doubleheader in Enterprise Thursday and another in Mobile Saturday, games were rescheduled for two games in Hank Aaron Stadium Friday and two at ESCC Sunday afternoon.
The change seemed to help ESCC’s Boll Weevils in Friday’s first game won by Enterprise, 2-0.
Alex Friesen pitched 6.1 innings of Friday’s opener, allowed four hits, walked four and struck out three before being relieved by K.J. Warren who got the final two Wildcats out.
Enterprise managed three hits, a double by Connor Purvis and singles by Austin Thrasher, who had 2 RBIs, and Drew Powell. Kyle Vogler and Purvis scored the game’s two runs.
Friday’s nightcap was anything but a pitcher’s duel as the Wildcats outlasted the Weevils for a 9-7 win.
Jon Lewis had the hottest bat for ESCC in the nightcap; he went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs.
Purvis, Thrasher and Delvan Gomez had a hit apiece in the loss; Purvis also walked, drove in two runs and scored; Thrasher had an RBI and scored a run; and Gomez walked and scored.
Vogler, who had a walk, scored one ESCC run; Drew Powell walked and scored; and Tyler Gover also walked and scored; and Stratton Watt had an RBI.
ESCC starter Jarrett Miller got roughed up early; he surrendered seven hits and eight runs, walked two and struck out two in 2.2 innings on the hill.
Easton Lumpkin pitched three innings, allowed seven hits and one run, walked one and struck out two.
Brett James replaced Lumpkin and got the final Wildcat out.
Sunday’s doubleheader was scheduled to start at noon at ESCC, weather permitting.
