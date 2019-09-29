The Coppinville Junior High School Eagles started Thursday’s seventh-grade game against Dauphin Junior High School with a bang but fizzled after that offensively and were saddled with an 18-8 loss.
After a 5-yard false start penalty to start the game in R. L. Bates Memorial Stadium, Coppinville’s Anthony Wynn broke free at the line of scrimmage and outran Dauphin defenders on a 75-yard touchdown run, then ran for the 2-point conversion putting Coppinville ahead, 8-0, with 5:42 left in the first quarter.
After that, the game belonged to Dauphin.
The Fins covered 70 yards in nine plays and scored their first touchdown on a 6-yard pass completion from Warren Axton to Nick Roberts with 1:45 remaining in the first period.
Coppinville kept the lead, 8-6, when Dauphin’s conversion attempt failed.
Dauphin defenders stopped the Eagles on Coppinville’s next series and used six plays to cap a 35-yard touchdown drive with a 1-yard run by Axton, with 3:02 left in the first half, giving Dauphin its first lead.
Another missed conversion attempt left the score, 12-8, where it remained until the fourth quarter.
Dauphin controlled the third quarter.
The Fins’ offense ran 11 plays and kept the ball the entire third quarter and until the fifth play of the fourth period when Roberts, capping a 16-pay, 70-yard drive, ran 29 yards for the game’s final score.
Dauphin tallied 216 yards of offense and held Coppinville to 93 total yards.
