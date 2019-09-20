The two touchdowns Dauphin Junior High School scored on pass interceptions were more than enough for the Fins to beat the bewildered Greenville Tigers Thursday night in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium.
But Dauphin’s offensive unit did its fair share of scoring against the man-sized Tigers in a 41-0 win.
Dauphin’s Wyatt Darlington was the first of five Fins to cross Greenville’s goal line; his one-yard run on fourth-and-goal capped a 9-play, 69-yard drive that took almost half the first quarter.
Penalties were an issue for Greenville throughout the game; the Tigers were penalized 15 times for 114 yards and couldn’t get out of their own way more times than a few; a 15-yard offensive penalty put the Tigers behind the sticks on their first series and Dauphin took advantage.
Late in the first period, Dauphin’s Hayden Townsend recovered a Greenville fumble and put the DJHS offense in business at Greenville’s 23-yard line.
Dauphin needed four plays to score again; the touchdown came on a 12-yard pass from Darlington to Keondre Matthews on the first play of the second period; Darlington ran for the 2-point conversion to put the Fins ahead, 14-0, with 7:54 left in the first half.
On Greenville’s second play from scrimmage on its next possession, Brayden Johnson snagged a Tiger pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown.
Xander Pohlman’s PAT put DJHS ahead, 21-0, with 6:57 left in the second quarter.
Dauphin defenders kept the Tigers in check again on the visitor’s next possession and quickly needed another Pohlman PAT following Noah Jeffers’ 50-yard touchdown dash on Dauphin’s first play of a one-play drive.
Ahead, 28-0, Dauphin defenders again got the ball back and Dauphin quickly marched inside Greenville’s three-yard line but came up short on fourth-and-goal giving the ball to the Tigers with 15 seconds left before intermission.
Following an incomplete Greenville pass on first down, Dauphin’s Marzavious Reed snagged Greenville’s last toss of the half and made a pick-6 out of it as time expired in the half.
Dauphin led, 35-0, until late in the third period.
Greenville finally earned a first down on its first series of the third period, but Dauphin got the ball back after a 15-yard Greenville punt fell dead at the Tigers 43-yard line.
Four plays later, Darlington connected with Matthews on a 7-yard pass; Pohlman’s PAT brought the final score to 41-0 with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter.
On the night, Dauphin defenders stymied the visitors repeatedly and allowed nine rushing yards on 18 attempts and 110 passing yards, with 32 of them coming on one play late in the third period and 78 on two completions early in the fourth quarter.
Dauphin ran for 202 yards on 26 carries and totaled 18 yards on two pass completions.
