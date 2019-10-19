NEW BROCKTON – New Brockton played tough against the No. 9 ranked Highland Home Flying Squadron, but couldn’t pull off the upset and fell, 35-28 at home.
Kaden Cupp threw for 180 yards off 10-of-13 with a touchdown pass to De’Shawn McLeod, who caught three passes for 86 yards. Kyan Horne rushed for 150 yards on 29 carries and had two touchdowns, while Cupp rushed for 68 and a touchdown. CJ Wilkerson caught three passes for 47 yards and Russell Weeks three for 40 yards.
The Gamecocks (4-5, 3-3) finished with 400 yards of offense compared to 380 for Highland Home (7-1, 6-0).
Defensively, Brandon McCoy had six tackles, including two sacks. Ethan Stinson and Colton Marsh both had four tackles. Weeks and Josh Cardwell both caused a fumble with Stinson and Mash recovering a fumble each.
New Brockton visits Zion Chapel (4-4, 2-4) Friday.
