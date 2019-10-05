JACK --Zion Chapel fell at home to Highland Home, 49-0, dropping to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in Class 2A, Region 3 play. The Flying Squadron improved to 5-1 and 4-0.
The Rebels play Central Hayneville Friday at Jack.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
JACK --Zion Chapel fell at home to Highland Home, 49-0, dropping to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in Class 2A, Region 3 play. The Flying Squadron improved to 5-1 and 4-0.
The Rebels play Central Hayneville Friday at Jack.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.