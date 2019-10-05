LETOHATCHEE --New Brockton earned a 36-0 lead by halftime and cruised past Calhoun, 50-14, in Class 2A, Region 3 win.
Kyan Horne rushed for 109 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns (7 and 4 yards), Jamarcus Brown had 121 yards rushing on 13 carries and Kaden Cupp had 51 yards rushing on just two carries with a 43-yard TD run.
Cupp completed 6-of-8 passes for 97 yards with touchdown passes of 7 yards to Colton Marsh and 26 yards to Russell Weeks. Brayson Carr completed a 3-yard TD pass to Avery Weed and New Brockton also got a safety when the Calhoun snap went out of the end zone. Brandon McCoy was 6-of-7 on extra-point kicks.
Defensively, McCoy had seven tackles and De’Shawn McLeod had an interception.
New Brockton has an open date Friday.
