NEW BROCKTON -- New Brockton stayed in striking distance of No. 2 Luverne most of the night, but couldn’t catch up in falling 33-28 to the Tigers in a Class 2A, Region 3 game.

New Brockton cut the Luverne lead to 19-14 with 1:09 left before halftime, but the Tigers returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards to go up 26-14 at halftime.

Luverne (2-0, 1-0) extended the lead to 33-14 midway in the fourth quarter before the Gamecocks scored twice in the final minutes.

For New Brockton (0-3 overall, 0-1 in region), Kaden Cupp scored on runs of 5 and 1 yards and added an 18-yard TD pass to Colton Marsh and Kyan Horne added an 8-yard run.

The Gamecocks will try to end their skid at home Friday against Central Hayneville.

