NEW BROCKTON -- New Brockton stayed in striking distance of No. 2 Luverne most of the night, but couldn’t catch up in falling 33-28 to the Tigers in a Class 2A, Region 3 game.
New Brockton cut the Luverne lead to 19-14 with 1:09 left before halftime, but the Tigers returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards to go up 26-14 at halftime.
Luverne (2-0, 1-0) extended the lead to 33-14 midway in the fourth quarter before the Gamecocks scored twice in the final minutes.
For New Brockton (0-3 overall, 0-1 in region), Kaden Cupp scored on runs of 5 and 1 yards and added an 18-yard TD pass to Colton Marsh and Kyan Horne added an 8-yard run.
The Gamecocks will try to end their skid at home Friday against Central Hayneville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.