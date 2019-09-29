COTTONWOOD --Trailing 10-6 in the fourth quarter, the Gamecocks scored twice in the last seven minutes to earn a 19-10 win and improve to 2-4.
Cottonwood (1-4) led 7-0 at halftime and extended a 7-6 lead to 10-6 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter on a Caleb Butler 26-yard field goal.
The Gamecocks, though, took the lead with 6:45 left on a 42-yard TD run from Kyan Horne to go up 12-10. The extra point was no good.
Sparked by a sack by Brandon McCoy, New Brockton forced a Cottonwood punt and the Gamecocks took over at their 35 and marched down field to score on a 33-yard TD pass from Kaden Cupp to CJ Wilkerson with 2:07 left. McCoy added the point after to make it 19-10.
Cottonwood moved to the 20 in the final seconds, but threw an incomplete pass as the game ended.
For New Brockton (2-4), Horne rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns, while Cupp rushed for 79 yards on 14 carries and threw for 101 yards on 8-of-15 passing.
Defensively, McCoy had eight tackles, including two sacks, and Andrew Cashin and Josh Cardwell had seven tackles each. Cashin also had an interception and Cardwell and Ethan Kennedy had a sack each.
For the Bears, Austin McCardle threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Heath Whitman. McCardle was 7-of-13 for 107 yards passing. Butler kicked a 26-yard field goal.
Ramon Bryant had 53 yards rushing and Micah Lewis had 49.
Defensively for Cottonwood, Buddy Shelly had nine tackles, Lewis and Whitman each had six and Jesse Cortez had four.
New Brockton visits Calhoun Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.