Gammill, Goodson claim ECC titles

Kathy Gammill (left) was the Enterprise Country Club's Women's Champion during a two-day tournament held Sept. 14-15. Gammill shot 108-97 for a total of 205, making her the low gross winner. Barbara Goodson (right) was the net winner, score adjusted after subtracting her handicap, with 106-107 for a 213.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.