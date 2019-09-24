Gammill, Goodson claim ECC titles
Photo from Leigh Cassady

Kathy Gammill (left) was the Enterprise Country Club's Women's Champion during a two-day tournament held Sept. 14-15. Gammill shot 108-97 for a total of 205, making her the low gross winner. Barbara Goodson (right) was the net winner, score adjusted after subtracting her handicap, with 106-107 for a 213.

