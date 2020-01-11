Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ SATURDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT... * TIMING...WINDS WILL PEAK DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS AND DECREASE THROUGH THE EVENING. * WINDS...SUSTAINED WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH. GUSTS OF 35 TO 45 MPH, ESPECIALLY IN THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOW DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT NON-THUNDERSTORM WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&