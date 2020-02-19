Elba’s girls clinched the program’s first-ever berth in the state basketball tournament when they beat Westminster of Oak Mountain 49-40 Monday at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery. In the photos, head coach Shaun Hammonds and the team accept the Southeast Regional trophy after the victory. Regional MVP Jaylyn Baker works inside against Westminster’s Megan Gache. The Class 1A All-Tournament team included (from left) Melissa Williams of Elba, Virginia Welch of Westminster, Elba’s Baker, Westminster’s Gache, Morgan White of Westminster and Elba’s Nina Williams. The Tigers next play Monday at 9 a.m. in a state semifinal game against Spring Garden at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. Elba is 23-7 and Spring Garden is 33-2.
