ELBA — Elba head baseball coach Glenn Johnson was frustrated.
He knew his team was distracted by things other than baseball when the Tigers hosted an in-school matinee against Goshen on Monday.
Goshen’s Bryce Williams pitched six-plus innings of no-hit ball and the Eagles won 6-1.
“We scored 17 runs and 18 runs the other night against Florala,” Johnson said, shaking his head. We didn’t have our heads in it. We came out here and knew their record was 1-5. Well, they’ve played Brantley and a bunch of big schools.
“That wasn’t us.”
Goshen (2-5) scored three runs in the top of the first. Bryan Galloway, who reached on a bunt single, eventually scored on a throwing error. After a one-out walk to Jeff Warrick, McGwire Stanley lined a full-count pitch over the right-field fence for the home run and the quick 3-0 lead.
Goshen added a run in the third, another in the fourth on Danny Cooper’s RBI double and one more in the sixth on a strike three passed ball to build a 6-0 lead.
Williams struck out five and walked eight without giving up a hit. He was pulled after walking the first two batters in the bottom of the seventh. He threw 103 pitches.
Pinch hitter Isaac Watkins then greeted reliever Bryan Galloway with a sharp single to center that drove home Paxton Wise with Elba’s run.
Galloway got a strikeout, a fly out and a groundout to finish the game.
Galloway and Caleb Gamble had two hits each for the Eagles.
Britton Coppage started and went five innings for Elba. Collins Sauls pitched the final two innings.
Elba (5-3, 2-0) next has a big doubleheader on Thursday at area rival Brantley. Steven Swan and John Mark Wilson are expected to start for the Tigers.
Johnson said Swan has a 17-strikeout game already this season and Wilson has a 10-strikeout performance.
