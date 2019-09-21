GOSHEN -- Goshen’s Bryan Galloway rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries and the Eagles moved to 4-0, 3-0 in Class 2A, Region 3 with a 42-16 victory over visiting New Brockton.
Galloway also completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards and a TD pass to Makel Avery. RaQuan Martin and Tamarcus Shipmon each added a rushing touchdown for the Eagles.
Goshen led 14-3 after the first quarter, 28-16 at halftime and 42-16 after three.
Kyan Horne led New Brockton (1-4, 1-2) with 112 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Quarterback Kaden Cupp was 6 for 16 passing for 100 yards.
The Gamecocks’ Brandon McCoy kicked a 26-yard field goal, batted down a pass and had a sack.
New Brockton visits Cottonwood (1-3) Friday.
