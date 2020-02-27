Jennifer Graham knows she has a different challenge as the next volleyball head coach at Enterprise High School.
“I’m always used to building programs. I usually go to a school that their program was maybe in shambles or didn’t exist or maybe just needed some stability,” Graham said Thursday after she was hired at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
“I love the process of building, watching something turn into something better and watching kids grow and learn. I’ve prided myself on that for many years.”
The coach with 20-plus years experience — including two separate stints at New Brockton High School in the past eight years — won’t have to form a new foundation. She was picked to succeed Janie Wiggins, who led the Wildcats program for the past eight years.
“That building process is a lot different because this program is already in an outstanding position,” Graham said. “Coach Wiggins has spent eight years building. Basically, it’s a well-oiled machine. This is a lot different challenge for me personally and professionally.”
Leaving New Brockton was hard enough after the 2015 school year. Her husband, head football coach Floyd Graham, accepted a job at Liberty High in Florida. They were there two years, but returned to this area two years ago and Jennifer has led the Gamecocks’ volleyball program the past two seasons.
“I didn’t miss a beat as far as the school,” Graham said, adding she “fell in love” with New Brockton shortly after she arrived for the first time in 2012.
“It’s a quaint community and the people are awesome,” the coach said. “The administrators were great, all the faculty and coaches that I worked with were fantastic. I think that’s one of the hardest parts for me is leaving that community.”
Telling her team she was moving on wasn’t any easier on Wednesday.
“I hate to leave, and I told them that yesterday,” Graham said. “I sat down with the team and said that it’s a selfish move for me for the first time in my life. And I had to take the opportunity or I’d regret it.”
She also told her Gamecock players how bright their future is.
“We’ve been successful, but probably not as successful as I’d have liked,” she said. “But we had a lot of young kids, eighth and ninth graders on varsity, so whoever is going to take this program over is going to be in great shape to build it. I’m excited for their kids.”
She took the Gamecocks to their first state tournament that first season in 2012. They had never been past the area.
“I had a great group of girls, a great group of athletes. I just taught them to love the game,” she said. “They had the competitiveness, they just needed the skills.
“We were competitive. We scheduled Providence and Enterprise and we were getting in tournaments and games that we’ve never been asked to be in before. I felt like that was an honor, too. These great teams and great coaches were willing to play us. That was just awesome to be part of that.”
She is thrilled to have a new challenge without having to leave the community.
“I love this area. I really feel humbled and blessed, as well, to have the opportunity to accept the position,” Graham said. “I’ve been coaching volleyball and teaching for a long time. This is kind of like a dream job for me, so I’m really excited about this upcoming year.”
She said returning to Alabama was like a homecoming.
“I have three stepchildren, but I call them my own kids because we’ve spent so much time together and they’ve been around since they were little,” Graham said. “They were all in Alabama, so we said this is where we need to be and this is where we need to stay.”
The oldest, Tommy Graham, 29, lives in Baldwin County. Emily Graham is 21. Erin Graham is a freshman cheerleader at Troy. And Ellie Kate Whitehead, Graham’s 3-year-old granddaughter, lives on the coaches’ property. Their roots are here.
Graham is going to finish out the school year at New Brockton. But next up for the coach is she, athletics director Trent Trawick and principal Brent Harrison will find some dates for upcoming tryouts. There is also a meet-and-greet with the new coach, which also has not yet been scheduled.
“The goals are not to change something that’s great — maybe put my own twist and turns on it, some things I think are important to add to this program,” Graham said, adding the ultimate goal is narrowing the gap between the quality of volleyball played in the northern part of the state.
“That’s going to be our goal, is to move beyond the comfort zone of just getting to the first round of state and not be complacent with that at all,” she said. “To get those kids to buy in that we are good enough to compete, we are good enough to move on and accept nothing else but that.
“It’s a new challenge for me and I think that’s exciting. The question is how to do I get to that next step with them? It’s me getting to learn the girls, them getting to understand how I’m coaching, what the expectations are, and going from there.”
Trawick said Graham stood out among the candidates.
“Obviously, she’s got an outstanding resume, outstanding tradition in her program,” the Enterprises AD said. “We just felt like with what she had on her resume and what she’s been able to do in the places that she’s been that she would be the best candidate to carry on and continue the tradition that Janie has built at the high school.
“She’s not going to have to come in and build a tradition here. She’s going to have to continue it and she’s definitely got the experience to do that.”
