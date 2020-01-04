Enterprise came away from the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic with some positive answers about its junior guard tandem of Damarion Holt and Jalen Cunningham.
Two of the smallest players on the floor — Holt is listed at 5-foot-9, Cunningham at 5-8 — they came up very big for the Wildcats (11-7) in their four games at the 16-team even at the Dothan Civic Center.
“I really feel like our two small guards, I’ll take those two up against any other guards anywhere,” Enterprise head coach Rhett Harrelson said. “What I’m most pleased with, especially in the tournament, is the toughness they played with.
“They were matched up against guards that were much bigger than them. It didn’t matter to them. They sat down, they defended and they battled. Those two guys showed a lot of toughness, played with some grit. That’s certainly something you like to see.”
They helped set the tone for an Enterprise team that played four solid games on defense. The Wildcats were credit with 67 turnovers in their four games — wins over Headland, Geneva and Barbour County and a loss in the championship game to Eufaula. Of those turnovers, 28 came on steals as Enterprise extended pressure at times and also got turnovers out of an effective half-court trap with the guards out front.
“They played really well together defensively,” Harrelson said. “Together, where they can improve playing together, I think, is on the offensive end — taking care of the ball.
“They are our primary ball handlers. They’re going to have some turnovers, obviously. We want to cut down on some of the unforced turnovers we’re making.”
The coach acknowledged that every team is going to have turnovers, particularly if it is being aggressive on offense.
“I’m OK with making a couple turnovers — looking ahead for a guy running the floor or going to the basket and maybe picking up a charge. Those are turnovers you can live with. But we need to just clean up some of the unforced turnovers that we’re making from our primary ball handlers.”
Holt provided a big lift in Enterprise’s semifinal victory over Barbour County. He scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting — 6-for-9 from 3-point range — in the win over the Jaguars.
“We know he’s capable to doing that,” Harrelson said, adding that Holt perhaps has been too unselfish at times. “Catching and shooting, he’s one of the guys we need to shoot the ball, maybe more than he has in the past. When he’s open, he does a really good job of getting other people involved.
“When he’s open we want him to step up and knock those down. He’s only gaining confidence in that. We’ll look for him to continue to knock down open jumpers for us, get us in our offense and take good shots.”
The coach has been impressed with Cunningham’s consistency. He led the Wildcats with seven steals last week.
“You just know what you’re going to get out of Jalen game in, game out,” Harrelson said. “He’s going to be one of the toughest guys in the gym, won’t back down from anything.
“He’s just been our most consistent guy in terms of effort and energy and toughness. Whenever he’s able to add some offense, that’s a bonus. Really pleased with how he’s been playing.”
The Wildcats played at Carroll on Friday night. This week, Enterprise opens area play Tuesday night in Montgomery against Jeff Davis, before returning home Friday against Robert E. Lee on Jan. 10.
