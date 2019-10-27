MONTGOMERY — Highland Home High School has been fined and placed on probation for one year for violating AHSAA eligibility rules. The school self-reported the violation.
Highland Home played an ineligible student in violation of the AHSAA’s Bona Fide Transfer Rule, which can be found on page 33 of the 2019-20 AHSAA Handbook.
Highland Home’s football program must forfeit all games won that the ineligible student participated in. Highland Home’s football team has forfeited itsClass 2A, Region 3 wins over Central-Hayneville, Calhoun, Samson, Zion Chapel and Luverne as well as its non-region win over Verbena.
The Flying Squadron’s season record is now 1-7 overall and 1-5 in Region 2. The 2A, Region 3 standings on-line at www.ahsaa.com now reflect the forfeits for all teams affected.
